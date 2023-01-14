Deals
Funeral held for man killed in ‘deputy-involved shooting’

Shooting victim Ray King laid to rest on Friday
By Romario Gardner
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Questions still linger in the case of a deputy-involved shooting leading to the death of a Hazel Green man.

However, family and friends came together Friday afternoon to remember the impact 50-year-old Ray King had on so many lives.

Dozens of family members and loved ones flooded the parking lot of the Hazel Green funeral home to remember him.

King was shot and killed by Madison county deputies in front of his Hazel Green home.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Dixon Road Thursday night to investigate a domestic situation involving a person shooting a gun.

Deputies say King was armed when they arrived, but ing’s daughters and neighbors say deputies responded to the wrong home.

They say King had his gun on the kitchen counter but not on his person.

“He would do anything for anybody,” said Candy Taylor, King’s cousin, “If you needed something all you had to do was call Ray. and he would do it.”

King was taken to Lincoln cemetery to be laid to rest.

Loved ones remember King as a man who loved to fish, loved his family, and would give the shirt off his back if you asked.

David Green, King’s son-in-law said the entire situation is hard to process.

“We don’t know how we’re going to move forward without him,” said Green, ”He welcomed me into his family with open arms. He was a very good man, a very righteous man.”

His family said they want both answers and justice for King, but most importantly, they want him to know they’ll always fight for him.

“Ray we miss you, we miss you an awful lot, we wish you were here,” said Green, “A lot of us are going to be lost without you. And boy you just don’t know.”

ALEA is leading the investigation of the deputy-involved shooting.

The department said it will not release any additional information until its investigation is complete.

