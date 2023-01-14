Chilly Night Ahead...Warmer Sunday With More Sunshine

Clouds have cleared through the afternoon paving the way for plenty doses of sunshine! Despite all of the sunshine though, temperatures are still rather chilly ranging from the upper 30s to upper 40s. With some breezy winds out of the north, it will feel even colder at times, so make sure you are wearing multiple layers if you plan to be out and about today. We will see winds finally calm down this evening with a few clouds building back in overnight. Overnight lows will dip back into the mid 20s for some areas, with most areas near and below freezing levels. Some areas of patchy fog and freezing fog could develop into the early morning hours tomorrow, so be sure and give yourself some extra time if you have a commute before sunrise.

Any fog should clear shortly after sunrise and temperatures will be more tolerable by Sunday afternoon. Expect highs to top out in the mid and upper 50s with more sunshine on tap as we wrap up your weekend. More clouds will be building in across the area overnight and this will keep overnight lows a bit warmer through Monday morning in the mid and upper 30s.

Your MLK Day will feature mostly cloudy skies with southerly breezes and occasional gusts up to 20 mph. These winds will usher in warmer air and help our temperatures approach near 60 degrees by the afternoon with a few spotty showers possible. Our better chance for rain will arrive by the late evening and overnight hours into Tuesday as a front approaches the region. Rain will taper off likely by the mid to late morning hours and into the afternoon. We’ll get a brief dry period from the wet weather before more rain chances return overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and through the rest of the work week.

