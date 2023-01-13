Deals
VIDEO: Drone video shows destruction in Autauga County

Drone video shows aftermath in Autauga County.
Drone video shows aftermath in Autauga County.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - New drone video is giving a glimpse of the destruction left behind in Autauga County following Thursday’s storms.

The video, taken the day after storms made their way through the county along C.R. 68 and Hwy. 31, shows the aftermath of a potential tornado.

The death total in Autauga County following Thursday’s severe weather is now at seven after a missing person was found dead Friday morning.

Search and recovery efforts are continuing through the day and weekend.

The Central Alabama Community Foundation has created the Autauga County Disaster Relief Fund. This fund has been created to assist citizens that the storms have impacted. Funds will be used to support both the immediate as well as long-term needs of citizens in Autauga County.

To donate, you can mail a check payable to CACF, 114 Church Street, Montgomery, AL. or click here.

So far, Autauga County is the only place where deaths have been reported, despite tornadoes hitting several densely populated areas, injuring multiple people as the storms tracked eastward for miles.

