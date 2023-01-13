Deals
TVL’s videographer gives a bittersweet goodbye on his last day

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Corey Hannah has been filming and editing award-winning work for WAFF 48 for six years.

On January 13, he gave a bittersweet farewell to his co-workers and dare we say — fans.

Corey was the master at work behind many commercials, special features and dozens of stories on Tennessee Valley Living.

His amazing work and sense of humor will definitely be missed at WAFF 48. Of course, we wish him the best of luck on his latest endeavors!

