Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Snow & rain showers this afternoon. Cold tonight

First Alert Weather
This afternoon, rain and snow showers, mainly for locations East of I-65. Breezy Northwest...
This afternoon, rain and snow showers, mainly for locations East of I-65. Breezy Northwest winds with gusts to 25 MPH. Grassy surfaces in Jackson County may pick up a light accumulation. Temps around 40°. Cloudy tonight and cold. Around 30°. Saturday, a few clouds early, sunny for the remainder of the day and cool. Low to mid 40s. Saturday night, partly cloudy and cold. Around 30°. Sunday, sunny and warmer. mid to upper 50s. The chance for rain increases for next week. Mild temperatures, mainly 60s with a chance of rain each day Monday through Friday.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This afternoon, rain and snow showers, mainly for locations East of I-65. Breezy Northwest winds with gusts to 25 MPH. Grassy surfaces in Jackson County may pick up a light accumulation. Temps around 40°. Cloudy tonight and cold. Around 30°. Saturday, a few clouds early, sunny for the remainder of the day and cool. Low to mid 40s. Saturday night, partly cloudy and cold. Around 30°. Sunday, sunny and warmer. mid to upper 50s. The chance for rain increases for next week. Mild temperatures, mainly 60s with a chance of rain each day Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 5 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
48 First Alert Weather Day: morning storms leave damage across many areas of North Alabama
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
A WAFF viewer submitted this photo of storm damage at the Lawrence County Medical Center on...
PHOTOS: Severe weather sweeps across North Alabama
A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed agents are cooperating with Huntsville PD during the...
Huntsville investigators searching for 2 suspects following Memorial Pkwy bank robbery
Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville Hospital employees speak on Sunday morning mass shooting

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Cold temps into the 20s with a wintry mix expected Friday
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Friday morning forecast
WAFF 10 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
Significant storm damage reported across Decatur.
NWS says ‘likely’ EF-1 tornado caused damage in Decatur, South Limestone