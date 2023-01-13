Snow & rain showers this afternoon. Cold tonight

This afternoon, rain and snow showers, mainly for locations East of I-65. Breezy Northwest winds with gusts to 25 MPH. Grassy surfaces in Jackson County may pick up a light accumulation. Temps around 40°. Cloudy tonight and cold. Around 30°. Saturday, a few clouds early, sunny for the remainder of the day and cool. Low to mid 40s. Saturday night, partly cloudy and cold. Around 30°. Sunday, sunny and warmer. mid to upper 50s. The chance for rain increases for next week. Mild temperatures, mainly 60s with a chance of rain each day Monday through Friday.

