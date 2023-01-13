Deals
Report: Alabama defensive coordinator leaving for Ole Miss

Alabama Defensive Coordinator / Inside Linebackers Coach Pete Golding answers questions during...
Alabama Defensive Coordinator / Inside Linebackers Coach Pete Golding answers questions during a press conference for the Sugar Bowl at the Sheraton Hotel in New Orleans, LA on Thursday, Dec 29, 2022. (Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athleti)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Pete Golding is reportedly leaving the Alabama football program after five years as the team’s defensive coordinator.

ESPN is reporting that Golding is leaving the Tide to take the same position for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

Neither school has confirmed the reports.

Golding has been the defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach at Alabama since 2018. ‘Bama’s defense has been inconsistent under Golding, with the Crimson Tide giving up 84 total points in losses to LSU and Tennessee this season.

He will take over a Rebel defense that finished 75th in the nation in yards per game and 57th in scoring defense this season.

