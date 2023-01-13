Lawrence County residents band together to clean up storm damage

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong wind and quick storms decimated properties on County Road 177 in Moulton. Local farmer Larry Louallen said it was something he had never seen before.

“It was like a big wind,” Louallen said. “The temperature just dropped drastically. Then the wind just picked up. Couldn’t even see out there past the creek, it looked like a massive haze.”

He said despite a history of tornados in the area, his home and farm had never been hit before.

“I’ve lived here for 74 years, and I’ve never seen a tornado here,” he said.

Only one greenhouse is still standing on his farm and his barn was dented from the heavy winds.

“You never expect a storm to be that powerful,” he said. “You typically say the winds will be fine, and we’ll get to work. But this time it was different.”

Louallen said the community coming together to help him pick up the mess made him feel incredible.

Lawrence County EMA Director Chris Walrep said he’s proud of Moulton residents for banding together.

“What you’re seeing right now is a community that comes together when it comes to events like this,” he said. “Much like in 2011 when the tornados hit in 2011, these communities bond together. Neighbors help neighbors clean up what they have to clean up.”

Neighbors on County Road 177 said they hope Louallen farms can reopen soon.

“We’re really going to need the support from the customers,” Louallen said. “We do a lot of different fruits and vegetables, strawberries and peaches. We had a lot of damage in our peach orchard, lots of damage to the trees. It’s going to be a rebuild. That’s not a quick fix on peaches, you’re looking at about 5 years.”

