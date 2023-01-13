K-6 elementary school to be built in Madison County

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education approved the proposed plan that includes constructing a new K-6 elementary school on McKee Road in Toney.

Madison County Board of Education District 4 board member, Heath Jones, released the following statement:

“I am extremely grateful to my colleagues on the board and to our Superintendent, Mr. Ken Kubik for recognizing the immediate need to ease the overcrowding at Madison Cross Roads Elementary School and Harvest Elementary School, not only for instructional purposes but for the safety of our students and staff. I am thrilled for our District 4 community and I look forward to many more great things to come to our entire Madison County Schools family.”

