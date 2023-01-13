“I heard this big WOOSH”: Neighbors speak on damage caused by EF-1 tornado

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Many across the Tennessee valley experienced power outages and damage to their properties from strong wind.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Lawrence, Limestone, and Morgan Counties Thursday morning.

Nathan Childers said he and his family were in disbelief when the largest sequoia they had ever seen fell down in their backyard.

“I stepped out on the balcony and all of a sudden it’s like the trees starting parting that way and I knew I was about to get something,” said Childers. “As soon as I got to the basement I heard this big WOOSH and then all of a sudden it got quiet.”

Strong wind from severe storms swept through the Valley Thursday morning damaging Childers’ property.

He had major damage to his front yard and his backyard. His garage and roof also received damage.

Crews worked for several hours trying to repair snapped power lines.

Childers said his friend Ron Finger who lives down the street, also got hit by the storms.

Finger said the wind was so powerful it flipped the trampoline outside his mobile home upside down.

“I had the posts screwed down in there and it jerked it right up,” said Finger.

He said it may not seem like a big deal, but it means everything to his grandson.

“That’s his life, when he came home and found out it was all messed up, he started crying,” said Finger.

He said people need to stay vigilant in times like these.

“If there’s a tornado warning, seek shelter,” said Finger, “This is January and we have them throughout the year.”

Childers said he still feels blessed despite the damage.

“Even when tragedy hits you’ve just got to be thankful,” said Childers, “Like hey, I still got my wife, I still got my kids, I even get to talk to you today. God is good.”

Childers said he’ll probably need to take off work in the coming weeks to fix up around his home, but he said land can always be rebuilt.

