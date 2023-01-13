Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

“I heard this big WOOSH”: Neighbors speak on damage caused by EF-1 tornado

Moulton residents notice storm damage
By Romario Gardner
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Many across the Tennessee valley experienced power outages and damage to their properties from strong wind.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Lawrence, Limestone, and Morgan Counties Thursday morning.

Nathan Childers said he and his family were in disbelief when the largest sequoia they had ever seen fell down in their backyard.

“I stepped out on the balcony and all of a sudden it’s like the trees starting parting that way and I knew I was about to get something,” said Childers. “As soon as I got to the basement I heard this big WOOSH and then all of a sudden it got quiet.”

Strong wind from severe storms swept through the Valley Thursday morning damaging Childers’ property.

He had major damage to his front yard and his backyard. His garage and roof also received damage.

Crews worked for several hours trying to repair snapped power lines.

Childers said his friend Ron Finger who lives down the street, also got hit by the storms.

Finger said the wind was so powerful it flipped the trampoline outside his mobile home upside down.

“I had the posts screwed down in there and it jerked it right up,” said Finger.

He said it may not seem like a big deal, but it means everything to his grandson.

“That’s his life, when he came home and found out it was all messed up, he started crying,” said Finger.

He said people need to stay vigilant in times like these.

“If there’s a tornado warning, seek shelter,” said Finger, “This is January and we have them throughout the year.”

Childers said he still feels blessed despite the damage.

“Even when tragedy hits you’ve just got to be thankful,” said Childers, “Like hey, I still got my wife, I still got my kids, I even get to talk to you today. God is good.”

Childers said he’ll probably need to take off work in the coming weeks to fix up around his home, but he said land can always be rebuilt.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 5 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
48 First Alert Weather Day: morning storms leave damage across many areas of North Alabama
A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed agents are cooperating with Huntsville PD during the...
Huntsville investigators searching for 2 suspects following Memorial Pkwy bank robbery
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a box truck...
HPD identifies the two people killed in I-565 crash in Limestone Co.
Justin Omari Mitchell, 25
Man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl pills at Grissom High School basketball game

Latest News

Hwy. 40 near Marbury
Autauga County reports deaths of at least 6 in Thursday storms
Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
Storm damage after a string of severe weather moved through the state.
6 confirmed dead; widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
Havoc prepare for consecutive home games