Huntsville Havoc prepare for consecutive home games

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The SPHL season didn’t start the way the Huntsville Havoc would have hoped for.

During the last week of the month of December 2022, the franchise was in the eighth position within the conference standings. After Dec. 23, the Havoc won five of their last six heading into a two-game homestand against Pensacola and Evansville on Friday and Saturday night, respectively.

“I think it’s awesome,” Havoc head coach Glenn Detulleo said. “I think if you’re a coach and everyone you’re playing and something is on the line whether it’s a team behind you or in front of you, it’s easy for the guys to get motivated for it, it’s easy to keep guys on track during the season. When fans are coming to the games, there are very few blowouts, games that are uninspired and I think they are hard fought games, that just makes the product better too, it’s been great for everybody.”

The Havoc have relied on elite goalie play from Nick Latinovich and Mike Roberts. Both have helped the Havoc defense during their hot streak.

“Nick (Latinovich) and Mike (Roberts) have been fantastic,” Detulleo said. “Mike (Roberts) got hurt early on, so Nick has played the bulk of games here. For a first-year player, he’s been fantastic. Early on in the year our expectation was we were gonna have back the goaltender of the year but he was called up and really hasn’t been here.”

“Nick has stepped in and played fantastic and now that Mike is healthy he’s played well the last couple games,” Detulleo added. “We’ve really put ourselves in really good position that it really doesn’t matter who we put in net, we’re gonna win the goal tending battle.”

The first puck drops for Friday and Saturday night’s games at 7 p.m. at the Von Braun Center.

