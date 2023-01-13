BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Human remains recovered from a car in a ditch in Bessemer Wednesday may be linked to a missing person’s case from last year according to police.

A utility worker discovered the vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine in the 8200 block of Lock 17 Road Wednesday. It appeared that the car left the roadway and struck a tree at the bottom of the ravine.

Human remains found in car linked to missing person case (Bessemer PD)

Investigators recovered human remains from inside the car and learned that the vehicle is linked to a missing persons case for Ricardo Carlos Jefferson, from September 2022.

The body has been identified as 39-year-old Ricardo Carlos Jefferson.

The death is being investigated by the Bessemer Police Department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

