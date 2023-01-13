Deals
Getting Candid with Kaitlin and The Comeback Couch Podcast

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you’ve had a difficult life with many obstacles or a seemingly “easy” life, everyone has a comeback story.

Kaitlin Chappel Rogers wants to remind you that no one gets out of this life without a few bruises, but it’s those valleys that teach us to climb up to the mountaintops!

She’s sharing more about the topic which is going to be the focus of her new podcast, The Comeback Couch!

She’s talking with authors, speakers, doctors, lawyers, mechanics and moms who share their stories of hope, healing, and holding on when it would have been easier to give up. She’s recorded stories of coming back from abortion to become a mother, overcoming diagnoses, teen pregnancy, and even an ex-military officer turned pastry chef in Huntsville.

She’s talking to real people and sharing real stories that matter. It’s a reminder that everyone is worthy of a comeback!

The podcast officially launches on January 27 and will be available anywhere you stream podcasts.

Follow along with Kaitlin on Instagram and don’t forget to sign up for her newsletter at kaitlinchappellrogers.com.

