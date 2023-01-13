Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Former Enterprise star named NFL AP First Team All-Pro

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) returns a kickoff during the second half of...
New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) returns a kickoff during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)(Joshua Bessex | AP)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Enterprise star and current New England Patriots rookie Marcus Jones was named as the 2023 Associated Press First Team All-Pro punt returner on Friday.

Jones, a cornerback who graduated from Enterprise in 2017 and spent his collegiate years in Troy (2017-2018) and Houston (2019-2021), received his honors after a incredible statistic season. Some of his key stats included:

  • 362 yards and 1 touchdown in 29 punt returns, including an 84 yard punt return score that registered as the first punt return touchdown of the 2022-23 NFL season.
  • 645 yards in 27 kickoff returns, including a long of 46 yards.
  • 39 tackles, 34 being solo and 5 assists, along with 1 fumble recovery and 2 interceptions. One interception went for a touchdown.
  • 4 receptions for 78 yards and 1 touchdown.

One of the big highlights of Jones’ season is that he became the first NFL player in 45 years to score an offensive, defensive, and special teams touchdown in the same season.

The 24-year-old was selected in with the 85th pick in the 3rd round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 5 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
48 First Alert Weather Day: morning storms leave damage across many areas of North Alabama
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
A WAFF viewer submitted this photo of storm damage at the Lawrence County Medical Center on...
PHOTOS: Severe weather sweeps across North Alabama
A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed agents are cooperating with Huntsville PD during the...
Huntsville investigators searching for 2 suspects following Memorial Pkwy bank robbery
Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville Hospital employees speak on Sunday morning mass shooting

Latest News

Alabama Defensive Coordinator / Inside Linebackers Coach Pete Golding answers questions during...
Report: Alabama defensive coordinator leaving for Ole Miss
Huntsville Havoc goalie prepares for action at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama
Huntsville Havoc prepare for consecutive home games
Havoc Power Play Jan. 12, 2023
Havoc Power Play Jan. 12, 2023
Bella Martina looks to bring her viral moment full circle
Double take: UA student talks going viral on TikTok for looking like former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence