Financial Friday: Comparing differences in AD&D & standard life insurance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While they do have similarities, the circumstances in which these policies payout are what separate the two.

WAFF spoke to an insurance specialist, LeKeisha Garner at Redstone Federal Credit Union about the difference between the two.

What is the purpose of AD&D and a standard Life Insurance policy?

An Accidental Death & Dismemberment policy pays your beneficiary for accidental death or accidental injuries that meet the requirements for a claim listed in the policy. A standard life insurance policy provides funds to your named beneficiary regardless of the cause of death with the exception of suicide within the first two years of owning the policy.

What are the requirements for AD&D vs Standard Life insurance?

AD&D has minimum requirements and does not require a medical exam for approval. Traditional life insurance often requires a medical exam and you can be denied coverage.

Examples of what AD&D covers:

AD&D covers death resulting from a car accident but will not cover death from a heart attack. It can cover injuries that don’t result in death. For example an injury that:

Paralyzes you

Causes a loss of limb

Results in the inability to speak or hear

Death and injuries that don’t qualify for AD&D payout:

Alcohol or drug use

Suicide or self-inflicted injuries

Extreme sports like scuba diving or sky diving

Mental illness

Standard/Traditional Life insurance covers death by:

Accident

Any illness

Old age

Bottom Line: AD&D insurance is not traditional life insurance. Review your current policies to be sure the coverage you have in place meets your expectations. Also, speak with a licensed professional to help you design an insurance portfolio that will protect your family from financial loss in the event you are no longer here.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.