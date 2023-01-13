Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Financial Friday: Comparing differences in AD&D & standard life insurance

Accidental Death and Dismemberment insurance is not the same as standard life insurance.
While they do have similarities, the circumstances in which these policies payout are what separate the two.
By Haley Baker
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While they do have similarities, the circumstances in which these policies payout are what separate the two.

WAFF spoke to an insurance specialist, LeKeisha Garner at Redstone Federal Credit Union about the difference between the two.

What is the purpose of AD&D and a standard Life Insurance policy?

An Accidental Death & Dismemberment policy pays your beneficiary for accidental death or accidental injuries that meet the requirements for a claim listed in the policy. A standard life insurance policy provides funds to your named beneficiary regardless of the cause of death with the exception of suicide within the first two years of owning the policy.

What are the requirements for AD&D vs Standard Life insurance?

AD&D has minimum requirements and does not require a medical exam for approval. Traditional life insurance often requires a medical exam and you can be denied coverage.

Examples of what AD&D covers:

AD&D covers death resulting from a car accident but will not cover death from a heart attack. It can cover injuries that don’t result in death. For example an injury that:

  • Paralyzes you
  • Causes a loss of limb
  • Results in the inability to speak or hear

Death and injuries that don’t qualify for AD&D payout:

  • Alcohol or drug use
  • Suicide or self-inflicted injuries
  • Extreme sports like scuba diving or sky diving
  • Mental illness

Standard/Traditional Life insurance covers death by:

  • Accident
  • Any illness
  • Old age

Bottom Line: AD&D insurance is not traditional life insurance. Review your current policies to be sure the coverage you have in place meets your expectations. Also, speak with a licensed professional to help you design an insurance portfolio that will protect your family from financial loss in the event you are no longer here.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 5 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
48 First Alert Weather Day: morning storms leave damage across many areas of North Alabama
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
A WAFF viewer submitted this photo of storm damage at the Lawrence County Medical Center on...
PHOTOS: Severe weather sweeps across North Alabama
A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed agents are cooperating with Huntsville PD during the...
Huntsville investigators searching for 2 suspects following Memorial Pkwy bank robbery
Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville Hospital employees speak on Sunday morning mass shooting

Latest News

Tornado touches down near Selma papermill
NWS: At least EF2 damage in Selma, EF3 damage in Autauga County
Human remains found in car linked to missing person case
Human remains found in car linked to missing person case
Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
Drone video shows aftermath in Autauga County.
VIDEO: Drone video shows destruction in Autauga County