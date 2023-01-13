Deals
Eva man charged with sodomy involving a juvenile

Richard Victor Bates, 50
Richard Victor Bates, 50(MCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office executed a Grand Jury warrant on Richard Victor Bates, 50 of Eva on Jan. 7.

Bates is charged with 3 counts of Sodomy - 1st Degree. According to officials, the charges stem from a 2022 Department of Human Resources report and subsequent investigation involving a juvenile.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held on a $50,000 bond.

