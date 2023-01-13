Create the vision board of your dreams for 2023

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new year often means new ideas and inspirations. This year, we’re staying mindful of our dreams by placing them right in front of us on vision baords.

A vision board is something you can create to better understand your dreams, goals, anything that holds meaning to you. You can create a board however you want, but during our workshop with Awaken With Maria, we flipped through magazines to find special images and words that had meaning to us.

From work goals to friendship, mental health and more, we watched our hearts pour out onto our boards. We filled every space with color, design, words of encrouagement and reminders of who we are and all that we hope to be.

Not only do we recommend making your own board, but you can even join one of Maria’s vision workshops yourself to really self-reflect and have fun with other like-minded women.

For more inspiration and workshop dates, follow Maria on Instagram and visit her website, awakenwithmaria.com.

