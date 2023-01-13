Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Cold, drizzle, flurries and a wintry mix expected Friday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Friday morning.  The cold front has swept through and we are starting off the day with much colder temperatures in the 30s with breezy winds from the northwest gusting over 20 miles per hour. 

Some periods of drizzle or a wintry mix will be expected starting during the morning commute and continuing through the late morning into the afternoon.  There is a chance of even seeing some light snow showers in parts of Middle Tennessee and NE Alabama, a trace to dusting of snow may be possible in these areas on grassy or elevated surfaces.  Given the warm ground temperature, a lot of this will likely melt as it reaches the surface.  Clouds will stay with us through the day with the wind chill staying in the 20 and low 30s, dress warm if you must be outside. 

Some flurries will be expected late tonight with temperatures falling quickly into the 20s.  Roads that did not fully dry out may contain some isolated slick spots.  The sunshine returns for the weekend but we stay quite cold for Saturday with highs in the middle 40s and breezy northwest winds.  Sunday will bring more sunshine and warmer temps in the middle 50s. 

Temps will continue to warm into next work week with highs in the upper 50s to middle 60s.  Rain showers look likely just about every day of next week.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 5 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
48 First Alert Weather Day: morning storms leave damage across many areas of North Alabama
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
A WAFF viewer submitted this photo of storm damage at the Lawrence County Medical Center on...
PHOTOS: Severe weather sweeps across North Alabama
A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed agents are cooperating with Huntsville PD during the...
Huntsville investigators searching for 2 suspects following Memorial Pkwy bank robbery
Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville Hospital employees speak on Sunday morning mass shooting

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
48 First Alert Weather Day
NWS says ‘likely’ EF-1 tornado caused damage in Decatur, South Limestone
WAFF 5 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
48 First Alert Weather Day: morning storms leave damage across many areas of North Alabama
After severe thunderstorms today, lingering evening showers and thunderstorms tonight. Breezy,...
Thunderstorms through this evening