Cold, drizzle, flurries and a wintry mix expected Friday

Good Friday morning. The cold front has swept through and we are starting off the day with much colder temperatures in the 30s with breezy winds from the northwest gusting over 20 miles per hour.

Some periods of drizzle or a wintry mix will be expected starting during the morning commute and continuing through the late morning into the afternoon. There is a chance of even seeing some light snow showers in parts of Middle Tennessee and NE Alabama, a trace to dusting of snow may be possible in these areas on grassy or elevated surfaces. Given the warm ground temperature, a lot of this will likely melt as it reaches the surface. Clouds will stay with us through the day with the wind chill staying in the 20 and low 30s, dress warm if you must be outside.

Some flurries will be expected late tonight with temperatures falling quickly into the 20s. Roads that did not fully dry out may contain some isolated slick spots. The sunshine returns for the weekend but we stay quite cold for Saturday with highs in the middle 40s and breezy northwest winds. Sunday will bring more sunshine and warmer temps in the middle 50s.

Temps will continue to warm into next work week with highs in the upper 50s to middle 60s. Rain showers look likely just about every day of next week.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.