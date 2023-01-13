The 2023 Huntsville Boat Show will have you cruising into summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re counting down the days until warm weather, join the club.

If you’re looking for more to do this spring and summer, maybe get out on a boat, the 2023 Huntsville Boat Show is happening at the VBC.

January 12 - 15, more than thirty boat brands will be on display for you to shop, compare and save on your family’s new dream boat.

Friday and Saturday, the show is happening from 12 - 8 p.m. On Sunday, check everything out from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

A pass for the whole weekend will cost you $20, single day admission is $12 and many discounts are available for military, seniors, first responders and kids.

To learm more, vsit huntsvilleboatshow.com.

