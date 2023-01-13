Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

The 2023 Huntsville Boat Show will have you cruising into summer

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re counting down the days until warm weather, join the club.

If you’re looking for more to do this spring and summer, maybe get out on a boat, the 2023 Huntsville Boat Show is happening at the VBC.

January 12 - 15, more than thirty boat brands will be on display for you to shop, compare and save on your family’s new dream boat.

Friday and Saturday, the show is happening from 12 - 8 p.m. On Sunday, check everything out from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

A pass for the whole weekend will cost you $20, single day admission is $12 and many discounts are available for military, seniors, first responders and kids.

To learm more, vsit huntsvilleboatshow.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 5 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
48 First Alert Weather Day: morning storms leave damage across many areas of North Alabama
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
A WAFF viewer submitted this photo of storm damage at the Lawrence County Medical Center on...
PHOTOS: Severe weather sweeps across North Alabama
A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed agents are cooperating with Huntsville PD during the...
Huntsville investigators searching for 2 suspects following Memorial Pkwy bank robbery
Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville Hospital employees speak on Sunday morning mass shooting