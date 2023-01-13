Deals
1 dead, 1 arrested following fatal stabbing in Lauderdale County

(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man is dead following an alleged stabbing on Thursday on County Road 5.

According to Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Joe Hamilton, deputies responded to a domestic dispute call involving a father and son at a home on County Road 5 after 8 p.m. on Jan. 12. The caller claimed the son was armed with a knife.

Hamilton’s release details how deputies detained Matthew Oneal Goode, age 41, in the yard of the home.

Investigators found Donald Edward Goode, age 66, dead on the living room floor of the home. He was suffering from an apparent knife wound to the neck.

Responding deputies say they collected a knife from Goode during the arrest.

Matthew Goode was charged with murder and taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center.  His bond is set at $153,697.

