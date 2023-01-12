Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Woman suffers serious injuries after allegedly being set on fire by ex-boyfriend in Priceville

According to Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes, a woman suffered burns near a North Bethel Road home around 9 p.m. on Jan. 10.
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Priceville officials are searching for a suspect who allegedly set a woman on fire on Tuesday night.

According to Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes, a woman suffered burns near a North Bethel Road home around 9 p.m. on Jan. 10 after apparently being set on fire by another person.

A person who lives near the scene said the woman ran to another home to ask for help while she was still on fire. The same resident claimed the suspect used “a water bottle full of gasoline” on the victim.

The woman was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries. Her status is unknown at this time.

The victim’s ex-boyfriend, Marquise Wayns is the primary suspect. Chief Holmes said the suspect wanted for questioning left the scene before police arrived on Tuesday night.

Marquise Wayns
Marquise Wayns(WAFF)

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact the Priceville Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a box truck...
HPD identifies the two people killed in I-565 crash in Limestone Co.
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee
As of 1:30 p.m., one southbound lane was reopened.
1 person taken to hospital by helicopter after wreck
Jacob Thompson
Suspect arrested in Jackson County deadly shooting
According to a spokesperson for the police department, if you have any information about this...
Decatur PD searching for individuals suspected of credit card fraud

Latest News

Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call
Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call
Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call
Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call
Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire
Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire
The robbery happened in the 10,000 block of South Memorial Parkway.
Huntsville PD responds to bank robbery in Huntsville, searching for 2 suspects