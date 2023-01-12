Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

WBRC Exclusive: Drone video of tornado damage in Selma

WBRC Exclusive: Drone video of tornado damage in Selma
WBRC Exclusive: Drone video of tornado damage in Selma
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WBRC) - There was massive storm damage from the tornado that swept through the area in Selma Thursday.

Several buildings are damaged as well as multiple trees and lines down throughout the city. This building caught fire shortly after being grazed by the tornado.

Check out this WBRC exclusive drone footage courtesy of SkyBama/LSM.

WBRC Exclusive: Drone video of tornado damage in Selma
Damaged structure on fire and trees down in Selma, Ala

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 5 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
48 First Alert Weather Day: morning storms leave damage across many areas of North Alabama
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
A WAFF viewer submitted this photo of storm damage at the Lawrence County Medical Center on...
PHOTOS: Severe weather sweeps across North Alabama
A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed agents are cooperating with Huntsville PD during the...
Huntsville investigators searching for 2 suspects following Memorial Pkwy bank robbery
Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville Hospital employees speak on Sunday morning mass shooting

Latest News

Moulton residents notice storm damage
“I heard this big WOOSH”: Moulton residents speak on damage caused by EF-1 tornado
Shawn Megehee of Equality.
6 confirmed dead; widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
Lawrence County residents band together to clean up storm damage
Lawrence County residents band together to clean up storm damage
1/12/2023 Tornado Damage up Co. Rd. 23 in the Lightwood Road Community. Danny Guthrie.
Autauga County reports deaths of at least 6 in Thursday storms
Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma