SELMA, Ala. (WBRC) - There was massive storm damage from the tornado that swept through the area in Selma Thursday.

Several buildings are damaged as well as multiple trees and lines down throughout the city. This building caught fire shortly after being grazed by the tornado.

Check out this WBRC exclusive drone footage courtesy of SkyBama/LSM.

WBRC Exclusive: Drone video of tornado damage in Selma

Damaged structure on fire and trees down in Selma, Ala

