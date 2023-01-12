Thunderstorms through this evening

After severe thunderstorms today, lingering evening showers and thunderstorms tonight. Expected heavy rain, small hail and wind gusts to 40 MPH. Breezy, cloudy and much colder by morning. Mid to upper 30s. A few flurries by morning. Friday, steady temps in the 30s to near 40°. Breezy, cloudy with rain and snow showers. Friday night, clearing and cold. Temps dip into the 20s.

Weekend, mostly sunny both days. Saturday in the 40s, Sunday in the 50s.

Numerous chances for rain next week. Tuesday through Thursday the highest chances. very mild. High temps in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.