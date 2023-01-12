Deals
Suspect in custody after Priceville woman suffers serious burns

Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Priceville Police Department have caught the suspect who allegedly set a woman on fire on Tuesday.

According to Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes, a 19-year-old woman suffered burns near a North Bethel Road home around 9 p.m. on Jan. 10 after apparently being set on fire by another person.

The victim’s ex-boyfriend, Marquise Wayns, was developed as the lone suspect. Chief Holmes said the suspect wanted for questioning left the scene before police arrived on Tuesday night.

According to Chief Holmes, Wayns has been taken into custody:

“I’d like to thank everyone involved in this case for doing an outstanding job. May all of our prayers be with the young woman victimized that she makes a full recovery.

Chief Jerry Holmes”

A person who lives near the scene said the woman ran to another home to ask for help while she was still on fire. The same resident claimed the suspect used “a water bottle full of gasoline” on the victim.

The woman was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries. Her status is unknown at this time.

Investigators with Priceville Police have obtained a felony arrest warrant for attempted murder for the 22-year-old.

Marquise Wayns
Marquise Wayns(WAFF)

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact the Priceville Police Department.

