Significant damage across parts of Decatur
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department have responded to multiple places in the city about storm damage throughout the morning.
Officers are advising drivers to avoid certain roadways due to impacts from severe weather.
Some WAFF viewers have submitted photos of the damage they’ve seen in Decatur.
According to a Facebook post by the police department, officers have responded to multiple reports of debris, damage and downed lines across the city.
If possible, drivers should avoid the following areas:
- Highway 20 from 67 to U.S. Highway 31
- 67 from Highway 24 to Highway 20
