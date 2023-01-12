Serengeti 3D brings one of Africa’s seven natural wonders to Chattanooga

CHATANOOGA, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you want to see Serengeti in all its wonder, you don’t have to hop on a plane.

“Serengeti 3D: Journey to the Heart of Africa” is bringing one of Africa’s seven natural wonders to the biggest screen in Chattanooga at the Tennessee Aquarium on January 13.

The film allows anyone to experience some of Africa’s astounding wildlife. From lions and elephants to zebras, hippopotamuses, and giraffes, not to mention hundreds of bird species and countless indigenous insects.

The Serengeti is best known as the site of the “Great Migration,” a 500-mile circumnavigation of the Serengeti by roughly two million wildebeests. The Serengeti is considered one of Africa’s seven natural wonders for a reason, and during the global pandemic, a trio of filmmakers from Australia, Canada, and Switzerland basically had it to themselves.

Now, they’re sharing their work with the rest of the world in a 3D movie on an IMAX screen, giving the audience the closest thing to actually being there in person.

For more information and to get your tickets to the film or the aquarium, visit tnaqua.org.

