Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Ringtail returned to wild after being stuck inside Kohl’s store for 3 weeks

A ringtail was safely returned to the wild after it was stuck inside a Kohl’s store in Colorado for three weeks. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – A ringtail was safely returned to the wild after it was stuck inside a Kohl’s store in Colorado for three weeks.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the animal was hiding out in the store’s shoe department throughout that time, eating ceiling tiles and shoe boxes.

Officials said the animal was able to sneak in and out of the cat traps they had set up without tripping them, making it very difficult to capture.

Finally, the ringtail was caught. The sheriff’s office released it into the nearby woods on Monday.

While ringtails are commonly referred to as ringtail cats, they aren’t actually cats at all. They are part of the Procyonidae family, which also includes raccoons.

Although native to Colorado, the sheriff’s office said ringtails are a rare sight to see because they are nocturnal animals.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
48 First Alert Weather Day: morning storms leave damage across many areas of north Alabama
A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed agents are cooperating with Huntsville PD during the...
Huntsville investigators searching for 2 suspects following Memorial Pkwy bank robbery
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a box truck...
HPD identifies the two people killed in I-565 crash in Limestone Co.
Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed a man has died after an incident at a lumber...
Man killed in Limestone County logging job incident
Justin Omari Mitchell, 25
Man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl pills at Grissom High School basketball game

Latest News

Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
Storm damage after a string of severe weather moved through the state.
Widespread damage across Alabama following tornado outbreak
A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays...
US air travel returns to normal after technology breakdown
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
An 82-year-old Walmart employee says he can retire thanks to a viral TikTok video.
Viral TikTok video raises more than $145K to help 82-year-old Walmart worker retire