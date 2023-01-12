Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Reports: Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized following cardiac arrest

Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter...
Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter Lisa Marie Presley speaks during a hand and footprint ceremony in their honor on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALABASAS, Calif. (Gray News) - Lisa Marie Presley has been hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency, according to reports.

According to Rolling Stone, the L.A. County Fire Department confirmed Presley was transferred to a local hospital Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas.

Presley is the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside her mother on Tuesday night, where Austin Butler, who portrayed Elvis in the biopic about the musician, was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
48 First Alert Weather Day: morning storms leave damage across many areas of north Alabama
A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed agents are cooperating with Huntsville PD during the...
Huntsville investigators searching for 2 suspects following Memorial Pkwy bank robbery
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a box truck...
HPD identifies the two people killed in I-565 crash in Limestone Co.
Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed a man has died after an incident at a lumber...
Man killed in Limestone County logging job incident
Justin Omari Mitchell, 25
Man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl pills at Grissom High School basketball game

Latest News

Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
Storm damage after a string of severe weather moved through the state.
Widespread damage across Alabama following tornado outbreak
A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays...
US air travel returns to normal after technology breakdown
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
An 82-year-old Walmart employee says he can retire thanks to a viral TikTok video.
Viral TikTok video raises more than $145K to help 82-year-old Walmart worker retire