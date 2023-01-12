Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Priceville woman ‘up and moving’ after suffering serious burns, suspect in custody

Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire
By D'Quan Lee and Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Priceville Police Department have caught the suspect who allegedly set a woman on fire on Tuesday.

According to Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes, a 19-year-old woman suffered burns near a North Bethel Road home around 9 p.m. on Jan. 10 after apparently being set on fire by another person.

The victim’s ex-boyfriend, Marquise Wayns, was developed as the lone suspect. Chief Holmes said the suspect wanted for questioning left the scene before police arrived on Tuesday night.

According to Chief Holmes, Wayns has been taken into custody:

“I’d like to thank everyone involved in this case for doing an outstanding job. May all of our prayers be with the young woman victimized that she makes a full recovery.

Chief Jerry Holmes”

Marquise Wayns
Marquise Wayns(PPD)

A person who lives near the scene said the woman ran to another home to ask for help while she was still on fire. The same resident claimed the suspect used “a water bottle full of gasoline” on the victim.

The woman was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries and according to Priceville Police, the victim is doing much better. An officer with Priceville talked to the victim’s mother and she said she is now up and moving.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
48 First Alert Weather Day: morning storms leave damage across many areas of north Alabama
A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed agents are cooperating with Huntsville PD during the...
Huntsville investigators searching for 2 suspects following Memorial Pkwy bank robbery
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a box truck...
HPD identifies the two people killed in I-565 crash in Limestone Co.
Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed a man has died after an incident at a lumber...
Man killed in Limestone County logging job incident
Justin Omari Mitchell, 25
Man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl pills at Grissom High School basketball game

Latest News

Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
Storm damage after a string of severe weather moved through the state.
Widespread damage across Alabama following tornado outbreak
Governor Kay Ivey meets with State EMA Director Jeff Smitherman in her office, where she signed...
Alabama governor declares state of emergency in 6 counties
10 YEARS LATER: Alonzo McGhee's murder unsolved but not cold
10 YEARS LATER: Alonzo McGhee's murder unsolved but not cold