Portion of Madison Street to close for utility work

All lanes of Madison Street from Southside Square to Gates Avenue will close temporarily starting Jan. 16.(WILX)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - All lanes of Madison Street from Southside Square to Gates Avenue will close temporarily starting Jan. 16.

The closure will be at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 16 and last until 4 p.m. on Jan. 22. The closure is for crews to perform utility work for the new city hall building.

Southbound traffic will divert to Clinton Avenue, Church Street and onto Williams Avenue. Northbound traffic will move to Gates Avenue and onto Franklin Street.

