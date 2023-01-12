PHOTOS: Severe weather sweeps across North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Severe weather has swept through the majority of North Alabama on Thursday morning with many areas experiencing severe damage.

Many WAFF viewers have sent in photos of the damage they’ve seen from across North Alabama.

One viewer in Lawrence County submitted this photo of the Lawrence County Medical Center:

A WAFF viewer submitted this photo of storm damage at the Lawrence County Medical Center on Jan. 12, 2023. (WAFF Viewer)

Another WAFF viewer submitted this photo of an 18-wheeler that had flipped on its side along a roadway:

A WAFF viewer submitted this photo of an 18-wheeler flipped on its side along a roadway on Jan. 12, 2023. (Scott England)

A WAFF viewer submitted this photo from Florence:

One WAFF viewer saw some large hail in Florence, Alabama, on Jan. 12, 2023. (Summer Nix)

Another WAFF viewer submitted a photo of damage to a hotel in Moulton:

A WAFF viewer submitted this photo of damage to a hotel in Moulton on Jan. 12, 2023. (Trinity (WAFF Viewer))

