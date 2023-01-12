PHOTOS: Severe weather sweeps across North Alabama
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Severe weather has swept through the majority of North Alabama on Thursday morning with many areas experiencing severe damage.
Many WAFF viewers have sent in photos of the damage they’ve seen from across North Alabama.
One viewer in Lawrence County submitted this photo of the Lawrence County Medical Center:
Another WAFF viewer submitted this photo of an 18-wheeler that had flipped on its side along a roadway:
A WAFF viewer submitted this photo from Florence:
Another WAFF viewer submitted a photo of damage to a hotel in Moulton:
