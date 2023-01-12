Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Lawrence Co. Medical Center suffers significant roof damage in severe weather

A WAFF viewer submitted this photo of storm damage at the Lawrence County Medical Center on...
A WAFF viewer submitted this photo of storm damage at the Lawrence County Medical Center on Jan. 12, 2023.(WAFF Viewer)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesperson for the Lawrence County Medical Center confirmed that the building suffered significant roof damage after severe weather swept through most of North Alabama.

Chief Executive Officer of the Lawrence County Medical Center, Dean Griffin, confirmed the medical center had some windows break and significant roof damage. Griffin said where the roof is damaged, water is entering the building.

Medical center staff has moved patients impacted by the leaking water. No injuries have been reported from the damage in the building.

Griffin commended the hospital staff on its actions to keep patients safe.

“Everyone in the area and here in the hospital has done a great job of making sure the patients are taken care of,” Griffin said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for 2 suspects after alleged bank robbery on South Memorial Pkwy
Huntsville investigators searching for 2 suspects following Memorial Pkwy bank robbery
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a box truck...
HPD identifies the two people killed in I-565 crash in Limestone Co.
Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed a man has died after an incident at a lumber...
Man killed in Limestone County logging job incident
Justin Omari Mitchell, 25
Man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl pills at Grissom High School basketball game
According to Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes, a woman suffered burns near a North Bethel...
Suspect in custody after Priceville woman suffers serious burns

Latest News

Decatur City Schools looking for WINs as they start the school year
Decatur school officials asking parents to pick up students at 2 schools due to power outage
According to a Facebook post by the police department, officers have responded to multiple...
Decatur PD advising drivers to avoid certain roadways
According to Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes, a woman suffered burns near a North Bethel...
Suspect in custody after Priceville woman suffers serious burns
A WAFF viewer submitted this photo of storm damage at the Lawrence County Medical Center on...
PHOTOS: Severe weather sweeps across North Alabama