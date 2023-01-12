Deals
Intruder arrested after allegedly attacking 77-year-old woman in home invasion

Police in Hawaii say officers have arrested a suspect accused of beating a 77-year-old woman during a home invasion. (Source: KHNL)
By Allyson Blair and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Honolulu say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a violent home invasion.

KHNL reports a 77-year-old woman was setting her home’s alarm Monday night when it alerted her that an upstairs window was open. She went to check the window but came face-to-face with an intruder.

The 32-year-old suspect allegedly pushed the woman down the stairs and punched her several times in the face before she was able to make it outside of the home.

When police arrived, they reportedly found the suspect in a bedroom where they were able to take the man into custody.

The 77-year-old victim was reportedly taken to the hospital for treatment for injuries to her face, arm and hip.

According to KHNL, the intruder struck another house in the neighborhood that evening near the Mililani Golf Course.

Several neighbors said the break-ins have left them in disbelief.

“It’s shocking,” said resident Ann Kakuni. “It’s usually quiet.”

Kakuni said the community is made up of a lot of retirees and that everyone tries to keep an eye out for one another.

Honolulu Crimestoppers Sgt. Chris Kim said the home invasion appears to be a crime of opportunity.

“A lot of times we’ve heard of cases where these burglars are actually driving up and down the neighborhoods, casing the place,” he said.

Kim advised homeowners to keep their doors and windows locked.

“We’re also encouraging seniors to invest in emergency bracelets,” Kim said. “In the event that you’re home and something medical or an emergency like this happens, you’re able to activate that medical bracelet to notify police.”

Honolulu police said charges against the suspect are currently pending.

