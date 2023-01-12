Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Hickman Co. fugitive wanted by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Marvin Deon Holt, 21
Marvin Deon Holt, 21(TBI)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKMAN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - A fugitive wanted out of Hickman County, Tenn. has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(TBI) Most Wanted list.

According to TBI, Marvin Deon Holt, 21 is wanted after failing to appear in court on a pending 2018 1st Degree Murder charge. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Holt is described as being 6′3″, 185 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. If you have seen or may know where Holt is please call 1-800-TBI-FIND or (931) 796-3450, x103.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
48 First Alert Weather Day: morning storms leave damage across many areas of north Alabama
A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed agents are cooperating with Huntsville PD during the...
Huntsville investigators searching for 2 suspects following Memorial Pkwy bank robbery
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a box truck...
HPD identifies the two people killed in I-565 crash in Limestone Co.
Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed a man has died after an incident at a lumber...
Man killed in Limestone County logging job incident
Justin Omari Mitchell, 25
Man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl pills at Grissom High School basketball game

Latest News

There is significant storm damage reported across Decatur.
Significant damage across parts of Decatur
A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed agents are cooperating with Huntsville PD during the...
Huntsville investigators searching for 2 suspects following Memorial Pkwy bank robbery
No injuries have been reported from the damage in the building.
Lawrence Co. Medical Center suffers significant roof damage in severe weather
Chief Executive Officer of the Lawrence County Medical Center, Dean Griffin, confirmed the...
Lawrence County Medical Center damaged