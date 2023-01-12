Hickman Co. fugitive wanted by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

HICKMAN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - A fugitive wanted out of Hickman County, Tenn. has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(TBI) Most Wanted list.

According to TBI, Marvin Deon Holt, 21 is wanted after failing to appear in court on a pending 2018 1st Degree Murder charge. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Holt is described as being 6′3″, 185 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. If you have seen or may know where Holt is please call 1-800-TBI-FIND or (931) 796-3450, x103.

