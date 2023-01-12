First Alert Weather Day Thursday for severe threat

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATEHR DAY for the threat of strong to severe storms during the morning into the early afternoon.

A line of storms will move in from the west this morning ahead of an approaching cold front. As these storms move east, they will start to intensify and could become severe. Some storms can produce damaging straight line wind gusts, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, small hail and even brief tornadoes. Please be weather aware today and know where your safe spot is at home, work and school as well as having multiple ways to receive warnings as they are issued. The line of storms will move through quickly and the severe threat will end abruptly by the early afternoon. A few additional rain showers and non-severe storms will linger into the evening as the cold front sweeps through.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for all counties through 4:00 PM CST. Temperatures will fall quickly overnight into Friday morning with a breezy northwest wind, overnight lows will be in the low to middle 30s. A few flurries will be possible early in the day Friday with breezy northwest winds gusting over 25 miles per hour. Highs on Friday will be chilly in the middle 30s to lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds will move out late Friday night into Saturday leaving us cold for Saturday morning with lows in the upper 20s. Saturday’s highs will be cool in the middle to upper 40s. Temps will warm by Sunday into next week with additional chances for rain showers and storms.

