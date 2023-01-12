Decatur school officials asking parents to pick up students at 2 schools due to power outage
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents are being asked to pick up students at 2 Decatur City Schools locations due to Thursday morning power outages.
According to a Decatur City Schools spokesperson, the following schools are without power after morning storms:
- Banks Caddell Elementary
- Center for Advanced Placement
“We are asking parents to pick up their child or children,” a spokesperson said in a morning statement. “Students that cannot be picked up will be held at the school. We are working on a food plan to feed students at the impacted locations.”
No reports of damage have been received at any Decatur school location.
