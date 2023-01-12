Deals
Decatur school officials asking parents to pick up students at 2 schools due to power outage

Decatur City Schools looking for WINs as they start the school year
Decatur City Schools looking for WINs as they start the school year(DCS)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents are being asked to pick up students at 2 Decatur City Schools locations due to Thursday morning power outages.

According to a Decatur City Schools spokesperson, the following schools are without power after morning storms:

  • Banks Caddell Elementary
  • Center for Advanced Placement

“We are asking parents to pick up their child or children,” a spokesperson said in a morning statement. “Students that cannot be picked up will be held at the school. We are working on a food plan to feed students at the impacted locations.”

No reports of damage have been received at any Decatur school location.

