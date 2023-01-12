Decatur school officials asking parents to pick up students at 2 schools due to power outage

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents are being asked to pick up students at 2 Decatur City Schools locations due to Thursday morning power outages.

According to a Decatur City Schools spokesperson, the following schools are without power after morning storms:

Banks Caddell Elementary

Center for Advanced Placement

“We are asking parents to pick up their child or children,” a spokesperson said in a morning statement. “Students that cannot be picked up will be held at the school. We are working on a food plan to feed students at the impacted locations.”

No reports of damage have been received at any Decatur school location.

