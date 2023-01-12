Decatur PD advising drivers to avoid certain roadways
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department are advising drivers to avoid certain roadways due to impacts from severe weather.
According to a Facebook post by the police department, officers have responded to multiple reports of debris, damage and downed lines across the city.
If possible, drivers should avoid the following areas:
- Highway 20 from 67 to U.S. Highway 31
- 67 from Highway 24 to Highway 20
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.