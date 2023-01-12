Deals
Damaging storm causes significant damage in Autauga County

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY (WSFA) - Severe weather is sweeping across the state. Multiple reports are coming in from all over our coverage area of extensive damage and injuries.

WATCH LIVE SEVERE WEATHER COVERAGE

According to the Autauga County EMA, there are multiple reports of homes damaged, trees down, and injuries in the Old Kingston area after damaging storms moved through the area.

Autauga EMA is also reporting damage along C.R. 68 and Hwy 31 all the way to the county line and also has experienced multiple trees and power lines down. Autauga County EMA has informed WSFA that this area is the top concern right now.

Prattville police are asking that people avoid the intersection of Hwy. 31 and Hwy. 82 due to significant storm damage. Crews are working in the area now and say it may be closer to 8 p.m. before roadways are opened back up in the area.

Law enforcement officials are reporting damage to a store, fire department, and a church in the Marbury area

With tornado damage in parts of Alabama, Spire Energy wants to encourage customers to contact them if they smell natural gas. Someone is available to assist customers on the Alabama emergency line 24/7, and if a customer does smell natural gas – a rotten egg smell leave the area immediately and find a safe space. Call the emergency line at 800-292-4008 or call 911

A significant tornado swept through Selma earlier as severe weather continued to make its way through Alabama.

