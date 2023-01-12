Deals
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

By Gina Benitez
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week’s crime of the week is a big story we’ve been telling you about for days now. A man was shot and killed while he slept in his Huntsville Apartment.

Authorities are on the hunt for the suspect and they are hoping you can help.

On January 4th at around 3 a.m., shots rang out at The Sun Lake at Edgewater Apartments. Several units were shot into and some of those bullets went into Andrew Gilliam’s unit.

CrimeStoppers is offering $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest and another $10,000 has been added to that reward by a private donor.

If you have any information that could help police catch this suspect call them.

Huntsville Police need help finding others in the area to bring them to justice.

Christopher Yarbrough allegedly broke into someone’s truck and stole several items.

Floraisha Brown is charged with Wire Fraud after police say she stole nearly $4,000 from Redstone Federal Credit Union.

Investigators say Makayla Shay Marler is accused of stealing someone’s iPhone.

Desmond Aycock is facing a shoplifting charge for allegedly walking out of Wal-Mart with hundreds of dollars worth of items.

Tommy Crutcher III is wanted for trafficking opium through our area.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

