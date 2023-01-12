Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

The accessories you need to upgrade your winter wardrobe

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Just because winter is dark and drab doesn’t mean our outfits have to be!

If you want to keep wearing that favorite black sweater of yours or your go-to pair of jeans, we’re looking at ways to upgrade any outfit with fun accessories and colorful pieces.

Lauren from Belle Maison Collections in Huntsville is giving us all the inspiration we need for the winter season.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
48 First Alert Weather Day: morning storms leave damage across many areas of north Alabama
A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed agents are cooperating with Huntsville PD during the...
Huntsville investigators searching for 2 suspects following Memorial Pkwy bank robbery
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a box truck...
HPD identifies the two people killed in I-565 crash in Limestone Co.
Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed a man has died after an incident at a lumber...
Man killed in Limestone County logging job incident
Justin Omari Mitchell, 25
Man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl pills at Grissom High School basketball game