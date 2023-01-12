48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville Hospital employees speak on Sunday morning mass shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A mass shooting on Sunday morning led the emergency room of Huntsville Hospital to be flooded with gunshot victims. Through the eyes of the medical staff, it was something they had never witnessed before.

The shooting claimed the lives of two 20-year-old women and sent nine people rushing into the Huntsville Hospital emergency room. Five of those were suffering from critical injuries.

Huntsville Hospital ER Medical Director Dr. Daniel Neuberger says the shooting was senseless, tragic and something he had never witnessed in his seven-year tenure.

“It’s incredibly sad to see teenagers and young twenties being shot needlessly,” said Dr. Neuberger. “In the course of a shift, yes, multiple patients at once, yes, but I can’t say I’ve had five true level one trauma alerts all at the same time.”

Registered Nurse Emily Calce was working that night when the devastating event happened and said the patients continued to pour in.

“We just kept thinking is there more than what was already there?” said Calce.

Although the situation was overwhelming for the staff, Calce says the team stayed focused as victims piled in. Their main focus was ensuring that everyone was taken care of.

“If we notice someone struggling or going through it, we’ll ask them if they need anything or ask them if we need to call somebody else to come in there,” said Calce.

Unknown to what was happening outside of the hospital’s walls, the building went into lockdown. According to Dr. Neuberger, lockdowns are enacted to ensure everyone inside the building is safe.

“This is our scene to practice medicine, the ER,” said Dr. Neuberger. “Like I said, we can’t practice medicine if we’re not safe in our jobs.”

Dr. Neuberger said the ER holds training simulations for instances like Sunday morning at least twice a year.

The medical staff of Huntsville Hospital is extending its condolences to all families affected by this tragic event.

