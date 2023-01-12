3M announces plans for Brookhaven, Voluntary Cleanup Program proposal

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been almost three years since the chemical company 3M purchased Brookhaven Middle School to settle a potential lawsuit.

In July 2019, 3M revealed that it had been releasing toxic chemicals into the Tennessee River against EPA guidelines. This led to the company testing three former Decatur landfills for PFOA and PFOS chemicals. One of the landfills tested was Brookhaven Middle School.

In Nov. 2019, preliminary investigation results claimed that PFAS chemicals were found at a site in Trinity. It was discovered that chemicals found in the Wheeler Reservoir, which led to a “Do Not Eat” advisory, were found at Brookhaven Middle School. Decatur City Schools filed a letter saying it intended to sue the chemical manufacturer in Dec. 2019.

In May 2020, Decatur City Schools and 3M reached a deal to sell Brookhaven Middle school for $1.25 million. The schools had claimed 3M contaminated the campus.

Now the company has launched the Brookhaven campus revitalization and Voluntary Cleanup Program proposal. 3M believes that these “initiatives will help strengthen the community by safely addressing the closed facility and offer new opportunities.”

“3M wants to help make this a safe, exciting and valuable asset to the City of Decatur,” Michelle Howell, 3M’s director of strategic project management for chemical operations said. “In addition to working with ADEM to manage environmental activities and using the Voluntary Cleanup Program as a guide, we are conducting a comprehensive study to determine a long-term remediation plan for the site that will help shape the neighborhood development moving forward.”

3M will seek input from the people of Decatur including ADEM to help develop the site’s future potential uses. They will also refer to the “One Decatur” plan to reflect how 3M can contribute to the city’s “quality of life.”

According to 3M, phase one of the project will focus on the school building with decommissioning and demolition anticipated to begin in early 2023. The 23-acre Aquadome site and softball field adjacent to Brookhaven will be included in future redevelopment once the city opens the new recreation facility and 3M takes ownership of those portions of the property.

Currently, the results submitted to ADEM indicate that the site is suitable for interim redevelopment. 3M will look for approval and recommendations for a final remediation plan before submitting long-term use options developed by the community to ADEM for approval.

According to 3M, they have also proposed to take actions consistent with ADEM’s Voluntary Cleanup Program, which provides guidelines for investigating brownfields and historic landfill sites.

The site is not enrolled in the Voluntary Cleanup Program as of now, but 3M has decided to move forwards with the investigation of volatile organic compounds at the site while the regulatory framework is being determined. According to 3M, the program is separate from the 2020 Interim Consent Orde between 3M and ADEM and is not associated with PFAS monitoring or remediation.

