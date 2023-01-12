Deals
100-year-old fulfills dream of graduating high school, receives diploma

A woman in New York has fulfilled her dream of graduating high school, even at 100 years old.(Spencerport Central School District)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (Gray News) - A New York woman is a high school graduate at 100 years old.

According to the Spencerport Central School District, 100-year-old Pearl Neumann received her high school diploma in a memorable ceremony in December 2022.

School representatives said Neumann grew up in Spencerport but was unable to complete high school due to working on her family farm.

Neumann shared that she has been devoted to family, work, and volunteer service over the years. However, despite her successes, she regretted not receiving her diploma.

The Spencerport Central School District said Neumann fulfilled her dream of receiving her diploma and she will be included in the class of 2023 display.

