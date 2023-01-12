10 YEARS LATER: Lt. Col. Alonzo McGhee’s murder still unsolved

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On January 4, 2013, someone murdered Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Alonzo McGhee in the driveway of his Hampton Cove home. He had been shot more than a dozen times.

The ink on his divorce papers was still wet and a judge awarded him full custody of his three children.

He was temporarily staying with a friend and away from the family’s shared home until his ex-wife asked him to drop off medicine in the mailbox for a sick child. That is where this decorated soldier was killed.

An arrest has never been made but this 10-year-old murder case has not grown cold.

Retired Huntsville Police officer and now Private Investigator Billy Ware was hot on the case right after McGhee’s murder.

He was hired by family and friends and worked separately from his employer to find out who killed McGhee.

Sergeant Jack Pugh with Huntsville Police Department’s Major Crime Unit confirms this case is still active.

“I know that they’re following up on some leads. They developed the team that’s on it right now [and] started brand new,” Sgt. Pugh said. “They started with one call and have worked their way through that case. And as a result, they did develop some additional leads, and they still have some stuff that they’re working on.”

Sgt. Pugh has two investigators going back over evidence gathered along Pale Dawn Place and having it retested. Although friends. colleagues and neighbors are being re-interviewed, he says he needs more to make their case.

Private Investigator Ware says investigators need more than circumstantial evidence to make an arrest.

“There were people who saw this assailant, who saw this person run away from this home. [They] Were able to describe this individual how they were dressed, their build, but it’s [a] dark ethic,” Ware said. “So I mean, somebody else saw something.”

McGhee’s murder in the upscale Hampton Cove neighborhood continues to dog Huntsville Police investigators and haunt his co-workers, friends and the attorney who had finalized his contentious divorce, days before.

“If you told me that weekend we were gonna go 10 days without an arrest I wouldn’t have believed you and here we are 10 years later and there still hasn’t been an arrest,” McGhee’s attorney, Suzette Daniels said. “I think about this every day.”

Daniels says there have been missteps from the beginning of McGhee’s murder investigation. He was shot at his mailbox and died in his driveway on Pale Dawn Place.

“He was murdered about 10:30 that night. He was lured to that house and when he arrived, he was shot more than 15 times,” Daniels said. “The murderer did everything but leave a calling card.”

Daniels turned to Private Investigator Ware for help and conducted a separate, simultaneous investigation from HPD.

“There were two eyewitnesses at least 1 eyewitness who described a petite, small-framed individual dressed in dark run away from the street and down through the neighborhood,” Ware said. “That person knew the area. There’s somebody out there who saw something and may not know what they saw.”

Sgt. Pugh with HPD believes it’s difficult to build a case but he also says he believes it is a solvable murder.

“We feel that it is. But it’s difficult to build a case when you have little physical evidence,” he said. “We do not have a gun. They walked up. The shots were fired from outside the vehicle so we really don’t have that type of DNA. We have some possible evidence that we recovered. We’ve checked DNA on that and didn’t get a hit.”

Pugh says he is counting on someone or something to happen that can close this case.

Daniels says soon you’ll see a social media blitz, maybe electronic billboards again shining a light on this case to put someone behind bars and bring justice to Alonzo.

If you can help or have any information, you can call CrimeStoppers at 53-CRIME and remain anonymous and be eligible for nearly $20,000 in reward money.

