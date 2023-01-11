Woman suffers serious injuries after allegedly being set on fire by another person in Priceville

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Priceville officials are searching for a suspect who allegedly set a woman on fire on Tuesday night.

According to Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes, a woman suffered burns near a North Bethel Road home around 9 p.m. on Jan. 10 after apparently being set on fire by another person.

A person who lives near the scene said the woman ran to another home to ask for help while she was still on fire. The same resident claimed the suspect used “a water bottle full of gasoline” on the victim.

The woman was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries. Her status is unknown at this time.

At least one suspect is wanted for questioning in the incident. Chief Holmes said the suspect wanted for questioning left the scene before police arrived on Tuesday night.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact the Priceville Police Department.

