Warm, breezy & isolated showers today... stronger storms Thursday

Good Wednesday morning. We are starting off with mostly cloudy to overcast skies this morning, the clouds have kept our temperatures fairly mild in the 40s to low 50s.

The light breeze from the south has prevented any fog from developing and frost will certainly not be a concern with the mild temps. The cloud cover will linger through the day today with highs reaching the lower 60s, the wind will be breezy at times from the south gusting to 15 miles per hour. Isolated to widely scattered rain showers will be expected through the day.

A “Developing 48 Alert” is out for late Wednesday night into Thursday as a strong cold front will move across the Tennessee Valley. The timing of the cold front looks to be from mid-morning into the early afternoon. Strong to even marginally severe thunderstorms will be possible during this time frame. Some storms can produce locally heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts and small hail. Storms will end from west to east Thursday evening as the cold front moves off to the east into Georgia.

The wind will shift to the northwest and colder air will settle in for Friday and Saturday with gradually clearing skies, highs will only be in the 40s. Temps will warm back into the 50s for Sunday and Martin Luther King Junior Day Monday. Things look to stay a bit unsettled for the early part of next week with daily chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, high temps will warm back into the upper 50s to middle 60s.

