Two killed in crash on I-565 eastbound in Limestone Co.

By Charles Montgomery and Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in a car crash on I-565 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a box truck caught on fire after colliding with an SUV. Two people were inside the box truck, one was declared dead on the scene and the other was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department confirmed that the second victim in has succumbed to their injuries. According to Sgt. White, investigators believe one driver involved suffered a medical emergency before the accident.

At least one killed in crash on I-565 eastbound in Madison Co.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

