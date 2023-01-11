Two killed in crash on I-565 eastbound in Limestone Co.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in a car crash on I-565 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a box truck caught on fire after colliding with an SUV. Two people were inside the box truck, one was declared dead on the scene and the other was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department confirmed that the second victim in has succumbed to their injuries. According to Sgt. White, investigators believe one driver involved suffered a medical emergency before the accident.

