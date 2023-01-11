Deals
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Little Anthony is still making a big sound

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Known for songs like “Tears on My Pillow” and “Goin’ Out of my Head,” Little Anthony and the Imperials made waves on the radio with their iconic doo-wop style in the 1960s.

Fast forward to now, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has a brand new collection on his life and music out now call titled, “Little Anthony and the Music.”

The new anthology has 40 hits from Little Anthony as well as narration from the singer himself.

He joined Payton to share more about his career and what’s still to come.

