New music series kicks off in Huntsville, “Originally Huntsville”

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - While the Huntsville music scene continues to expand, move over rocket scientists, a brand-new series featuring local musicians is about to kick off.

“Originally Huntsville” will feature 100% original music from local artists. The first one is happening on Thursday, January 12. The three bands picked for the inaugural event are The Crash, Little and the Giants and The Dawn Osborne Band.

The Electric Belle at Stovehouse is hosting the night of music from 6 - 10 p.m. Proceeds will go to support the need for hearing devices for children at Pediatric Audiology Department at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.

For more, visit the Originally Huntsville Facebok page.

