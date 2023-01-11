Muscle Shoals PD investigating ‘terrorist threat’ made at Covenant Christian School

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Muscle Shoals Police Department are conducting an investigation after a student at Covenant Christian School made statements to other students that fit in the definition of “terrorist threat” in Alabama.

According to a social post by the police department, a juvenile student was taken into custody after they allegedly made statements to other students at the school on Wednesday.

The police department is working with the Colbert County Juvenile Probation’s Office, the Colbert County District Attorney’s Office and the parents of the juvenile during the investigation.

The juvenile is in the custody of Colbert County Juvenile Probation.

