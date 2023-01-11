Limestone Correctional officer charged with harassment, surrenders to sheriff’s deputies

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone Correctional Facility officer surrendered himself to deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office after he was charged with harassment.

According to officials from the Alabama Department of Corrections, Troy Hughes turned himself in to deputies on Monday, after he was told a misdemeanor warrant for harassment had been issued. According to online court documents, Hughes approached a woman and kissed her on the cheek.

Hughes was released on a $500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.